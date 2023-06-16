Air Vice Marshal Frederick BEKOE inducted as new Chief of Air Staff for GAF

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has held a religious induction ceremony for Air Vice Marshal Frederick Asare Kwasi BEKOE, the new Chief of Air Staff, at the Garrison Methodist-Presbyterian Church, Burma Camp, Accra.

This follows his appointment as the Chief of the Air Staff of the Ghana Air Force by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on January 26, 2023.

Vice Admiral Seth Amoama, Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS), at the induction, commended the inductee on his elevation, saying, throughout his career, he had demonstrated decisive, strong, and impactful leadership with courage and a high sense of loyalty.

“He is a man of great honour and has inspired many with his outstanding love for this profession.”

“Air Vice Marshal Bekoe takes great pride in taking care of his Airmen, he is thus a leader whom others look up to,” he added.

The CDS implored members of the Force to give their new Chief of Air Staff the expected support.

Air Vice Marshal Bekoe said his vision was to, together with his members, build a resilient and thriving Air Force to the safeguard peace and security of Ghana and the Subregion.

He stressed his commitment to building the capacities of his men and women, as well as facilitate the effective retooling of the Force to enhance their operations.

He commended all former Chiefs of the Air Staff, saying, he would be building on the solid foundation they laid.

Air Vice Marshal Bekoe urged the Government to keep retooling the Force to enhance its operations and support to its sister forces.

The event was graced by dignitaries, including Ministers of State,Members of Parliament, officials from the Presidency, traditional and religious leaders.

Prior to his appointment, Air Vice Marshal Frederick Asare Kwasi Bekoe was the Air Officer Special Duties at the Jubilee House and was responsible to the Chief of Staff at the Presidency on all matters relating to the Presidential aircraft.

Before then, he was the Base Commander of Air Force Base, Accra, from January 2016 to January 2019.

Air Vice Marshal Bekoe was born on Sunday, May 28, 1967 at Akim Oda in the Eastern Region of Ghana but hailed from Tutu-Akwapim.

He had his basic education at Hecta International School at Akim Oda and later proceeded to St. John’s Grammar Secondary School, Accra.In 1985 he obtained the West Africa Examination Council Certificate (0 Level) and continued to Accra Academy where he obtained GCE

Advanced Level Certificate (A Level) in 1987.

He enlisted into the Ghana Military Academy, Teshie on November 11, 1988 as a Flight Cadet after completing the Standard Military Course at Teshie, he continued to the Fiying Training School in Takoradi for Ground School in preparation for flying training.

Air Vice Marshal Bekoe has served the Ghana Air Force in various capacities, giving him a sound knowledge of Air Force matters both at the Staff and Operational levels.

He is married to Mrs Rosette Okyere Bekoe and they are blessed with two daughters Frederica and Flora aged 25 and 22, respectively.