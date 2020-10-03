The Airborne Force Medical Centre (ABFMC) of the Ghana Armed Forces in the Northern Region has undertaken medical outreach events in two communities in the Sagnarigu Municipality to screen residents for various ailments.

The ABFMC partnered the Marie Stopes Ghana and the Ghana Red Cross Society to undertake the two-day event, which ended on Saturday to improve on medical care for the people.

Residents of Yilonayili and Kogni in the Sagnarigu Municipality were the beneficiaries.

Squadron Leader Maxwell Atindaana, Senior Medical Officer at the ABFMC, elaborated on the exercise in the communities, saying it was also to improve on the cordial relationship between the military and the civilian population in the Municipality.

Squadron Leader Atindaana expressed the readiness of the ABFMC for more partnerships to expand the facility.

Mr Osman Jaato Alfred, Assembly Member for the Yilonayili Barwah Barracks Kogni Electoral Area expressed gratitude to the ABFMC and its partners for extending the medical outreach to the area and said it would help keep the beneficiaries healthy to continue to pursue their various activities.

Madam Azara Yakubu, a beneficiary, who received education on reproductive health, said she was now well-informed on how to plan child-bearing and its implications.