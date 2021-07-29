Airbus turns to profit in Q2, lifts FY21 adj. EBIT view

The fight between Airbus and Boeing for jet orders is poised to heat up at the Farnborough Airshow outside London next week.

European plane maker Airbus SE reported Thursday that its second-quarter consolidated net income was 1.87 billion euros, compared to loss of 1.44 billion euros per share last year.

Consolidated EBIT amounted to 2.27 billion euros, compared to loss of 1.64 billion euros last year.

Consolidated EBIT Adjusted was 2.01 billion euros, compared to loss of 1.23 billion euros a year ago.

Revenues of 14.18 billion euros climbed 70 per cent from 8.32 billion euros in the prior year.

Further, the company said has updated its 2021 guidance and now targets to achieve EBIT Adjusted of 4 billion euros and 600 commercial aircraft deliveries.

The Company previously expected to at least achieve EBIT Adjusted of 2 billion euros for the year.

