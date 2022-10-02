Airlink’s investment into FlyNamibia to boost Namibian economy

Airlink, an independent South African-based airline, is acquiring a 40 percent strategic equity holding in privately-owned Windhoek-based FlyNamibia, in an investment that will accelerate Namibia’s post-pandemic recovery and drive the expansion of services.

“By joining hands with Airlink and becoming part of its global network, we will be even better able to serve foreign and local tourists and businesses,” FlyNAmibia’s managing director, Andre Compion, said on Wednesday at the announcement.

“In addition, we will be building capacity, developing aviation skills, and creating direct and indirect job opportunities,” he said.

Through this venture, Airlink and FlyNamibia will support Namibia’s National Transport Policy vision by providing safe, reliable, effective, efficient, and affordable air transport with world-class service levels.

FlyNamibia currently operates domestic flights from Windhoek’s Eros Airport to Ondangwa, Rundu, and Katima Mulilo and regional flights to Cape Town operating six times a week from Hosea Kutako International Airport.

Airlink and FlyNamibia will optimize their schedules to provide the most convenient connections between their respective flights and with long-haul inter-continental flights provided by Airlink’s other commercial partners, which include more than 20 of the world’s leading global airlines. Enditem