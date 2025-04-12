AirMed Controversy: Bissue Accuses Communications Minister of Disrespect

Charles Bissue, the 2024 New Patriotic Party parliamentary candidate for Essikado-Ketan, has sharply criticised Minister of State for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, for what he described as an overt display of disrespect toward President John Mahama amid the unfolding AirMed controversy.

Speaking on The Forum on Asaase Radio on Saturday, April 12, Bissue expressed his concern over Mr. Kwakye Ofosu’s public comments regarding the case.

The controversy arose after reports emerged linking suspicious cargo to the airline AirMed, prompting calls for an investigation led by security agencies in collaboration with Assin South MP John Ntim Fordjour. Bissue argued that by offering “alternative” reactions on an issue already receiving direct presidential attention, Mr. Kwakye Ofosu not only undermined the government’s unified stance but also potentially exposed the president to unnecessary criticism.

“Once a communique is to be issued, all relevant parties should convene and coordinate before the Communications Minister speaks. Coming out and saying that if I were president, this is what I would have done means the President is naked,” Bissue stated, fuming that such conduct disrespects the office of President Mahama.

He warned that this precedent, if allowed to continue, could demotivate the younger generation from seeking leadership roles, stressing that communication on sensitive national issues must be thoroughly coordinated to avoid confusion and heightened political tension.

The controversy continues to simmer as public interest remains high following the initial reports of dubious cargo associated with AirMed. President Mahama has already directed the relevant state institutions to investigate the alleged drug trafficking case, emphasizing the need for a unified government response. Bissue’s comments add to the growing discourse over the handling of national security matters and the importance of maintaining the dignity and authority of the presidency.

Political observers note that the incident highlights not only the challenges facing the current administration in managing sensitive issues but also the broader debate over the appropriate role of individual ministers when addressing such matters publicly. The issue serves as a reminder that in a politically charged environment, maintaining consistent communication is crucial to preserving institutional integrity and public trust.