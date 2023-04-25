Airopay disassociates from fake accounts in Ghanaian market

Airopay, a global financial technology company that specializes in cross-border payments and remittances said they are aware of some fraudulent activities in Ghana where individuals have created fake accounts, addresses and Forex trading platforms using their brand name.

According to the company, these fraudsters have been preying on vulnerable citizens in Ghana, duping and extorting them.

It insisted that Airopay does not have a presence in the Ghanaian market for now and are not associated with any of those fake accounts.

Below is the letter from the Company

Dear Editor,

I am writing to you as the Brand Manager of Airopay, a global financial technology company that specializes in cross-border payments and remittances.

We have recently become aware of fraudulent activities in Ghana where individuals have created fake accounts, addresses and Forex trading platforms using our brand name. These fraudsters have been preying on vulnerable citizens in Ghana, duping and extorting them.

We want to make it clear that Airopay does not have a presence in the Ghanaian market for now and we are not associated with any of these fake accounts. We urge the public to be cautious of any such accounts and not to send funds to any private accounts as we will never request our customers to do so.

It has come to our attention that some of these fake accounts include a phone number with +233 50 033 1180, an Instagram account under the name Airopay_Ghana with a lady’s picture, and another account named airopay ghana with an Airopay flyer design taken from our official company page.

We take the security of our customers’ funds very seriously and are doing everything we can to ensure their protection. We want to work with you and other media houses to create awareness of this issue and prevent Ghanaians from being defrauded by these imposters.

We would also like to seek the support of your media house to share this message and create awareness among your readers. It will go a long way in preventing her citizens from being defrauded.

If there are any legal or professional steps that need to be taken to address this issue, we are willing to work with you to ensure that our customers and the brand name are protected. We thank you for your continued support and cooperation in this matter.

Sincerely,

Airopay Management