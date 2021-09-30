‘Airport Monthly Disinfection Operation Must Be Sustained’

Zoomlion Ghana Limited (ZGL) has underscored the need to sustain the monthly airports’ disinfection exercise against the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

According to the waste management company, this was very crucial because the year was gradually inching to an end, which situation normally sees loads of business people and holiday makers travel in and out of the country.

A Senior Vector Control Unit Officer of Zoomlion, Mr Enoch Mintah, made the call while speaking to the media on the sidelines of this month’s (September) disinfection exercise at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) on Tuesday, September 28, 2021.

As part of efforts to prevent imported Covid cases from spreading into the communities, the government, in collaboration with Zoomlion, has been undertaking monthly disinfection operation in all the country’s airports.

Mr Mintah said there was no denying the fact that the airports monthly disinfection operation has helped in curbing the spread of the virus.

“….and to sustain the Covid fight, we have brought in new chemicals that will not only protect staff members of the airports but also render the virus very inactive,” he added.

In this regard, he reiterated his company’s commitment to ensure that the monthly disinfection operation at the airports is sustained till the time the Covid war will be won

We know the airport is a hotspot for one to contract Covid, hence our dedication to make sure all open spaces and sensitive places at the airports are disinfected thoroughly until there is zero Covid in the country,” Mr Mintah indicated.

The exercise which kick-started late on Tuesday night took place at Terminal 3 of the KIA.

It started with Zoomlion workers spraying and cleaning the airport floors including tables and chairs.

Facilities such as janitorial rooms, restaurants, elevators, shopping centres, weighing devices, both arrival and departure halls were also not left out of the operation.

What is more, open spaces of the airports were also disinfected.

The same operation was carried out in airports in Kumasi, Ashanti Region and Tamale in the Northern Region.