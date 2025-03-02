Airtel Africa Invests in Nigeria’s Tech Future with Skills Training and Scholarships

Telecom giant Airtel Africa has pledged to equip 25,000 young Nigerians with digital skills under the federal government’s 3 Million Technical Talents (3MTT) program, targeting youth across 80 local government areas.

The initiative, announced during a meeting between Airtel executives and Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, underscores the company’s deepening commitment to Nigeria’s digital transformation agenda.

In a dual effort to nurture innovation, Airtel also unveiled ten fully funded scholarships for Nigerian students to pursue advanced technology courses at India’s Plaksha University through its Airtel Africa Fellowship. The scholarships aim to cultivate a pipeline of tech leaders capable of driving Nigeria’s digital economy, which contributes over 18% to the nation’s GDP.

“Nigeria is a strategic market, and we’re aligned with the government’s vision to build a tech-savvy workforce,” said Airtel Africa Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal. He highlighted existing collaborations, including the Airtel-UNICEF Reimagine Education Programme, which has digitized learning for 600,000 students via platforms like the Nigerian Learning Passport.

The announcement comes amid Nigeria’s push to position itself as Africa’s tech hub, with startups raising over $1 billion in 2023. Yet challenges persist: nearly 60% of Nigerian youth lack digital skills, per a 2023 UNDP report, hindering employability in a sector projected to create 3 million jobs by 2025. Airtel’s intervention, while timely, raises questions about scalability. Critics argue corporate-led programs must align with grassroots needs to avoid redundancy.

Airtel CEO Sunil Taldar emphasized broader ambitions, citing plans to expand network infrastructure and accelerate financial inclusion through its payment service bank, SmartCash PSB. The company also welcomed Nigeria’s recent classification of telecom infrastructure as Critical National Information Infrastructure—a move expected to bolster sector security and investment.

Analysts note Airtel’s strategy mirrors a regional trend where telecoms increasingly fill gaps in state-led education and innovation systems. However, sustainability remains key. “Training 25,000 youths is commendable, but retention and job placement metrics will define success,” said Lagos-based tech economist Adeola Adekunle.

For Nigeria, balancing corporate partnerships with policy reforms could determine whether initiatives like 3MTT translate into tangible economic gains. As Airtel doubles down on its bets, the stakes extend beyond connectivity—it’s about securing Nigeria’s foothold in the global digital race.