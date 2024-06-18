Airtel Africa Launches 2Africa Submarine Cable, Transforming Connectivity Across Africa

Airtel Africa Advances Digital Connectivity with 2Africa Submarine Cable Activation

Airtel Telesonic, the wholesale division of Airtel Africa spanning 14 countries, has successfully activated the 2Africa submarine cable system, marking a significant leap forward in enhancing internet connectivity across the continent.

Highlights:

Enhanced Connectivity: The initial phase of the 2Africa activation links Kenya, Tanzania, and South Africa, promising high-speed and reliable internet access crucial for digital transformation.

Global Scale: 2Africa is one of the largest subsea projects globally, designed to interconnect Africa, Europe, and Asia, aiming to bolster internet infrastructure and resilience.

Technological Partnership: Airtel Telesonic collaborated with Alcatel Submarine Networks (ASN), a leader in optical submarine networks, deploying cutting-edge SLTE (Submarine Line Terminal Equipment) technology for optimal performance.

Innovation in Infrastructure: ASN's PSI-SUB platform, known for its modular and future-proof architecture, supports next-generation transponders, ensuring scalability and efficiency.

Strategic Insights:

Industry Collaboration: PD Sarma, CEO of Airtel Telesonic, emphasized the milestone’s significance in bridging Africa’s digital divide and empowering communities with essential digital tools.

Commitment to Excellence: ASN's Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, Paul Gabla, highlighted the partnership's role in delivering advanced connectivity solutions swiftly and efficiently to Africa.

Future Prospects:

The activation of the 2Africa submarine cable underpins Airtel Africa’s commitment to expanding network capabilities and delivering innovative solutions that cater to evolving customer needs.

This initiative not only reinforces Airtel Africa’s position as a leader in telecommunications but also sets the stage for transformative growth and development across the continent’s digital landscape.