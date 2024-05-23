Airtel Africa Successfully Retires US$550 Million Bond Debt Using Cash Reserves

Airtel Africa’s subsidiary, Bharti Airtel International (Netherlands) B.V., has successfully completed a $550 million bond repayment, due this month, aiming to reduce foreign currency debt.

The company’s notice to the Nigerian Exchange Limited, disclosed that the repayment was fully funded from cash reserves at the holding company (HoldCo), continuing its strategy to minimize external foreign currency debt.

At the time of its initial public offer (IPO) in June 2019, the Group carried $2,719 million of external debt at HoldCo, exposing it to currency fluctuations. Through consistent execution of its strategy and strong free cash flow generation, the Group has steadily reduced HoldCo debt over the past years, now reaching a milestone of zero-debt position at HoldCo.

Airtel Africa’s Africa operations faced financial challenges due to currency devaluations in key markets, resulting in significant foreign exchange losses of $1.7 billion for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024. Despite strong service revenue growth, when measured in constant currency, the company’s reported currency performance was adversely affected.

In March 2024, Airtel Africa initiated a share buyback program in two phases with a maximum expenditure of $100 million. As of May 20, 2024, the company had repurchased 14,447,681 ordinary shares at an average price of GBP100.46 per share. Share buybacks serve as a strategic tool to achieve key objectives and can impact various aspects of a company, including EPS, cash flow, and valuation.

For Airtel Africa, repurchasing shares is considered a prudent use of capital, given its increased cash reserves, current leverage, strong operating cash generation, and robust long-term growth outlook.