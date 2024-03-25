Airtel Mobile Money and IZWE partner up on convenient payment avenues

Airtel Mobile Commerce, also known as Airtel Money, has joined forces with IZWE to offer customers in Zambia a more convenient payment option.

The IZWE Pay Point of Sale (PoS) Terminal allows customers to pay for goods and services, which is confirmed by a cashier initiating bill payment on the POS terminal. The customer then receives a payment confirmation SMS after entering their pin, similar to how a bank card works.

During a brief event, Airtel Mobile Commerce Country Director, Andrew Chuma, expressed his excitement about the agreement with IZWE. This partnership has a different dynamic, offering customers the ability to pay for their various goods and services using the IZWE point of sale.

Kulusu Chisola, IZWE Chief Executive Officer, also acknowledged the partnership’s significance, stating that Airtel Money’s reach and vast customer base will allow them to include more individuals and businesses who use this channel daily to make and receive payments.

Airtel Zambia believes that this partnership is a testament to the growing mobile phone access across the country.