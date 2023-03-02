Airtel partners ATC on Smart Pole in Uganda

Airtel Uganda says it has partnered with ATC Uganda to officially launch the first Smart pole in the country along Luwum street in downtown Kampala.

According to officials, the Kampala SMART pole is a form of DAS technology and is specially designed to resolve service gaps that result from mobile data growth and highly trafficked areas. Furthermore, the smart poles have been designed to facilitate the transition to 5G internet technology and ATC Uganda continues to work closely with all mobile network operators to support the transition to 5G.

Speaking at the launch of the Smart Pole, the Managing Director of Airtel Uganda Manoj Murali noted that Airtel had received a lot of complaints of weak signals in areas of high density like Luwum Street, therefore, Airtel decided to take on the challenge of improving the network.

“We took on the challenge to improve the network in high-density areas where citizens do a lot to improve the economy of the nation. I took this challenge to engineering teams at ATC and Airtel,” he said.

“Today, join me in congratulating the teams for making this possible. We have already established 6 poles in the city. Additionally, we are committed to reducing carbon emissions in our services therefore, we thank ATC for providing a green solution.” Mr. Murali concluded.

The CEO of ATC Uganda, Dorothy Kabagambe-SSemanda expressed her appreciation to Airtel Uganda for the strategic partnership aimed at improving the quality of telecommunications services in Kampala city. And also expressed gratitude to Kampala City Council Authority who have been part of the Smart pole initiative aimed at lighting up various parts of the city.

Speaking to the guests at the launch of the Smart Pole, Deputy Engineer at the Kampala City Council Authority, Ing. David Luyimbazi expressed his gratitude to Airtel and ATC Uganda for joining hands with the City Authority to create a smart city.

“Many jobs are now colloquially called “smart jobs” as they depend on calls and data. By providing these poles, now individuals in these buildings can seamlessly run their online businesses,” he pointed out.