Airtel Zambia acquires spectrum for US$29 million

Airtel Africa, a leading provider of telecommunications and mobile money services, with a presence in 14 countries across Africa, has announces that its Zambia subsidiary, Airtel Zambia, has purchased 60 MHz additional spectrum for US$29 million.

The new spectrum is spread across the 800 MHz and 2600 MHz bands.

According to Airtel, the additional spectrum will support its network expansion in the market for both mobile data and fixed wireless home broadband capability, including 5G rollout, providing significant capacity to accommodate our continued strong data growth in the country.

Zambia is one of our largest markets by revenue. This investment reflects our continued confidence in the opportunity inherent in the Zambian market, supporting the local communities and economies through furthering digital inclusion and connectivity.