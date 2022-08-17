AirtelTigo Acting CEO promises to revamp company through innovation

The Acting Chief Executive Officer of AirtelTigo, Leo Skarlatos has promised to revamp the ailing telco through innovation.

He made the pledge when he paid a courtesy call on the Director-General of the National Communications Authority (NCA), Joe Anokye at the NCA Tower in Accra to officially introduce himself to the regulator.

In a welcoming message, Joe Anokye assured the AirtelTigo boss of NCA’s commitment to “collaboratively support the growth of the telecoms industry,” with AirtelTigo also benefitting.

In his brief remarks, Leo Skarlatos expressed gratitude to the NCA boss for the his continuous support to the industry, and pledged his commitment to bring onboard innovations that will steer AirtelTigo to greater success.

He further expressed his pleasure to work with the NCA to ensure to ensure that AirtelTigo remains consistent in adhering to its regulatory requirements, providing the best quality of service to the consumers and also remain competitive in the telecom industry.

Present at the meeting were the Deputy-Director General, Managerial Operations at NCA, Ms. Olivia Okailey Quartey, Deputy-Director General, Technical Operations, Dr. Ezer Osei Yeboah-Boateng and some management staff of NCA.

Before joining AirtelTigo, Leo Skarlatos held various executive positions in the past as

Chief Financial Officer in various telecoms companies including MTN, Vodafone, Orascom,

and ROMTelecom in Romania, Ghana, Zambia, Cameroon, Sierra Leone, and Myanma.

AirtelTigo, a merger between Airtel and Tigo, is currently completely owned by the government of Ghana after the two companies checked out of Ghana last year. Currently, it is the third largest telcos by voice subscription, and second largest by data subscription.

It voice subscriptions, as of April 2022 stood at 7,064,148 and data subscription stood at 3,283,160.

Recently, a little over 800,000 customers of Glo Ghana were migrated onto the AirtelTigo network in another merger move geared towards ultimately creating a duopoly in the telecoms industry in Ghana.

AirtelTigo still remains one of two telcos, which are big in name but saddled with debt and are yet to be profitable. Vodafone is the other company, which is currently on the verge of being sold to Telecel, if NCA approves of the sale.