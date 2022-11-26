AirtelTigo Introduces eSIM in Ghana

AirtelTigo has introduced Embedded SIM (eSIM) service in Ghana, making it the first telco to do so in the country.

This means Ghanaians who have eSIM compatible phones will no longer require physical SIM cards, and they can have the services of different providers on the same phone.

The eSIM technology has become a part of the digital revolution sweeping through the telecoms and smartphones space.

Throwing more light on the new service, Chief Executive Officer AirtelTigo, Leo Skarlatos, said, “With the introduction of eSIM, AirtelTigo continues to stay ahead of the curve where innovation is concerned by giving its customers the much-desired flexibility to use the most advanced devices available globally and stay abreast with current technological trends.”

He said AirtelTigo constantly strives to deliver on its promise, Making Life Simple, for all customers through innovative products and services.

The CEO said AirtelTigo eSIM upgrade is free for existing AirtelTigo customers, adding “We encourage customers with eSIM enabled handsets to visit any AirtelTigo shop from Monday the 28th of November, to get themselves an eSIM and be a part of this industry first.”

Chief Marketing Officer AirtelTigo, Atul Narain Singh also said, “eSIM provides added flexibility to eSIM compatible devices by transforming them from single SIM to dual SIM devices.”

He said AirtelTigo eSIM will also make life simple for customers who are frequent international travellers and must manually switch between SIMs whenever they cross borders.

“Smartphone users can dial *#06# to check whether their devices support eSIM or not; phones supporting eSIM will show a barcode with ‘EID’ at the beginning of the code on the screen. We are very confident that our existing and new customers will quickly move to our eSIM for what it delivers.”

Minister for Communication and Digitalization, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, applauded AirtelTigo for their commitment to digitalization and the launch of the eSIM technology in Ghana.

AirtelTigo is a Ghanaian owned telecommunication company that provides a wide range of dynamic and innovative telecommunications services including mobile voice, data, mobile financial services, and business connectivity solutions. With the credo of customer first, AirtelTigo constantly innovates to make life simple for its customers.