AirtelTigo to reward customers in “To Gu Me So” Promo

AirtelTigo Ghana has launched a consumer recharge and point-based promotion.

The promotion dubbed: “To Gu Me So” which literally means “shower it on me” is aimed at rewarding AirtelTigo customers with over GHC1million in cash.

In addition to that, thousands of customers will win Free data and call minutes. The AirtelTigo “To Gu Me So Promo” will run from October 5th to December 20th, 2021.

Speaking at the launch event at the Kaneshie Market, the Chief Sales Officer, Abubakari Halidu said, “Our vision is a better life for our customers, and we are using the To Gu Me So Promo to reward thousands of customers across the country in the form of cash, data and call minutes to empower customers to realize their aspirations and to enjoy in the last quarter of the year.”

He said all prepaid customers of AirtelTigo were eligible to participate in the “To Gu Me So” promo and customers who want to be showered with attractive cash prizes should simply do more on AirtelTigo Network.

The promotion comes in two parts: Recharge and Point-Based. In recharge-based promo, customers will have to perform a one-time activity of dialing *500# and selecting option 1 to join the promo.

Everyday within the promo period, between the hours of 6am – 10pm, all customers who recharge up to GHC5 or more, become eligible for the free data and call minutes given in the following hour.

“Customers can recharge GH5 via a single or multiple recharge and there is no limit for the free data and call minutes prizes and customers can win any number of them during a day, or during the promo period, customers are encouraged to keep doing GHC5 recharges to keep winning more.

“The point-based promo customers must simply do more on AirtelTigo network and thereby accumulate points and win cash prizes.

“Customers will get points based on the activities they do on the network like reloading airtime, purchasing voice and data bundles, making paid calls and sending SMS from their airtime as well as doing more transactions on Automated Teller Machine (ATM).

“Additionally, customers will have an option to subscribe to ‘SMS trivia game’ and accumulate more points, lastly, customers can always buy additional points via ATM on *500#.”

He continued, “to ensure a fair prize distribution across the country, Ghana has been categorized into four zones and the winners will be selected from these zones. We are giving out a total of GHC7,200 worth of cash prizes every day to customers who accumulate the highest points at the end of each day.

In addition, AirtelTigo will reward customers with bigger cash prizes given every week and month. The promo will end with massive Grand Cash Prizes of GHs100,000, GHs50,000 and GHs25,000 to the top 3 winners”.

AirtelTigo is in the process of becoming a fully Ghanaian-owned telecommunication company that provides dynamic and innovative telecommunications services including mobile voice, data, mobile financial services, and business connectivity solutions.

With the credo of customer first, AirtelTigo constantly innovates to make life simple for its customers.