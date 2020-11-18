AirtelTigo’s ‘BigTime Xtra Data Bundles’ was adjudged the ‘Innovative Product of the Year’ at the 10th Ghana Information Technology and Telecom Awards (GITTA) in Accra.

BigTime Xtra Data Bundles received the accolade owing to its ‘exceptional value proposition’ for its customers.

AirtelTigo pioneered ‘No Expiry’ data in Ghana before government legislated it, and now its BigTime Xtra Data Bundles gives double data benefits without expiration to customers.

The product was developed on customer’s feedback based on AirtelTigo’s quest for innovation.

“This award is a true reflection of our dedication to put our customers at the heart of everything we do and actively seeking their views to ensure we meet their changing needs. “It is also a sign that the hard work of our various teams of launching this amazing product has not gone unnoticed,” the company said in a statement.

They added: “This award is also a vote of commitment to our customers that we are focusing on bringing valuable products that meet their needs.”

The company also thanked the organizers of the awards for acknowledging its efforts.

GITTA is organized by InstinctWave as a platform for showcasing and rewarding excellence by businesses in the ICT and telecom services sector, as well as the personalities behind the business success.

The 10th edition was in partnership with the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications.