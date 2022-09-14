Aisha Huang Is Married To A Ghanaian – Lead Counsel Reveals

Information has emerged that the galamsey suspect, Aisha Huang, was not arrested at a galamsey site as it has been reported in the media but rather at her husband’s house in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi.

Captain Nkrabea Effah-Dartey (Rtd),Lead Counsel for the ‘galamsey queen’ revealed this in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme today, where he said, “What I know as a fact is that Aisha Huang was arrested at her husband’s house. She is married to a Ghanaian. Her husband is a Masters Degree holder from a Chinese university,” he told show host, Omanhene Kwabena Asante.

He said, miss Huang’s husband, whose name he gave as Prince, is working hard to get bail for his wife.

“He was in court today and flew back to Kumasi after the case. nobody can charge Miss Huang for illegal entry because there is no official prohibition declaring her ‘persona non grata’” he said.

Mr Effah-Dartey alleged that, some “backroom convenient arrangement was made to get his client out of Ghana against her will.”