Aisha Huang’s son, another remanded

Huang Lei, a Chinese National, believed to be the son of En Huang, aka Aisha Huang, the alleged galamasey queen, has been put before an Accra High Court.

Huang is being held for remaining in Ghana after the expiration of his permit and possession of ammunitions.

He is said to have had in his possession eight (8) packs of Eley shot gun cartridges containing about 250 pieces of ammunition without authority.

Also in the dock was Huang Hiaiua who is facing a charge of possession of forged official documents.

The two accused persons have pleaded not guilty.

The Court presided over by Justice Mrs. Lydia Osei Marfo declined bail because the accused person were foreign nationals who did not have sufficient social or financial tides within the jurisdiction, adding they were also flight risk.

It further held that it would be in the interest of justice if the accused persons were kept in custody of relevant authorities while the trial proceeded.

It therefore ordered the Director General of the Ghana Prison Service to take custody of the accused persons and produce them in court for hearing.

The Court further ordered the prosecution to file their disclosures and serve same on accused persons’ lawyer on or before the next adjourned date.

In relation to the Ghana Immigration Service Law, the Court ordered the defence to file their relevant documents and serve same on the prosecution.

Mr Frank Kumakoh, counsel for the two accused persons, told the court that the facts read by the state was “not the actual state of affairs.”

Mr Kumakoh said he would formally file a bail application for the accused person, and it was likely that at the next adjourned date, Hiaiua would change his plea.

The case of the prosecution led by Hilda Craig and Adamah Watkins, Principal and Assistant State Attorneys respectively, is that, sometime in August 2022, the Ghana Security Council Secretariat, the Ghana Immigrations Service (GIS) as well as other security agencies received intelligence that Huang and Hiaiua together with other foreign nationals had remained in the country without permit and they were suspected to have engaged in illegal activities.

The prosecution said on September 2, this year, a team of security officers visited the residence of the accused persons at Ahodwo Kumasi, where they were arrested. The officers also picked up the girlfriend of Huang in the person of Jan Li Hua.

It said Huang Lei and one Ruixia Huang aka En Huang who is believed to be the mother of Huang Lei.

According to the prosecution Ruixia Huang, was in December 2018, repatriated from Ghana on the directive of the Comptroller General, GIS, a directive which was still in force.

It said the arresting team retrieved Huang Lei’s Chinese passport with number E44932112.

The prosecution said affixed in his passport is a permit issued by the Director of Immigration with number EP-00882092 which authorized Huang Lei to remain in Ghana until January 5, 2022.

It said when Huang Lei was arrested it was disclosed that he did not have a valid permit to remain in Ghana and a search in his room revealed among other things, eight packs of Eley shot gun cartridges, containing about 250 pieces of ammunition.

In the case of Huang Hiauia, it was disclosed that permit granted him by the GIS had expired.