Aisha Napari and Joseph T. Aggrey Crowned Overall Models at Ghana Models Awards 2022

Aisha Napari and Joseph T. Aggrey have been awarded the ‘Overall Female Model of the Year’ and ‘Overall Male Model of the Year’ respectively at the annual Ghana Models Awards over the weekend which came off at Airport View Hotel, Accra.

Both models emerged out of over 25 nominees to win the top awards of the night. The Founder of the event, Jerry Wonder Sampson, stated that Aisha Napari caused the separation of the category ‘Editorial/ Commercial Model of the Year by her extensive work in editorial modelling.

Therefore, she was also the first ever female model to receive that award as well. He called her a ‘game changer’.

Explaining the significance of the win of Aisha Napari, the Founder of the Ghana Models Awards Jerry Wonder Sampson, described Aisha as inevitable.

“Aisha couldn’t have been avoided this time. Her editorial works were too loud and obvious to ignore.

She embodied editorial modelling in every sense of the word, and it was only right that we awarded her properly by separating editorial modelling from commercial modelling in the same category; she gave us that reason to do so, and I think it will encourage more models into editorial modelling. So, it’s also a win for the scheme,” he explained.

Also, Jerry Wonder was glad that for the first time, the Overall Male Model Award was received by a Ghanaian model living and working outside Ghana.

“The Ghana Models Awards also celebrates models of Ghanaian origin who are not necessarily resident in Ghana but are carrying the Ghanaian flag high overseas.

Joseph Aggrey is one of those few, and we are so proud that he won this year. We have been seeing his good works in New York and how he has risen above limitations to represent us on the map.

This would unite other professional Ghanaian models outside as one knowing that they are being celebrated by the homeland; it would encourage a sense of patriotism for Ghana, and this is what the Ghana Models Awards is about”, he explained.