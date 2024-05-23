AIW Educates Junior High School Students through drama

All is Well (AIW) in partnership with the National Drama Compay and the Ghana education services today at the National Theatre organized oral skills development through drama shows on Oliver Twist that will help junior high school students improve their writing and reading skills and not overlook the other skills such as speaking and listening.

The national drama company troupe, with talented students from various schools, showcased their theatrical prowess in a culturally enriched adaptation of the classic story of Oliver twist stories written in books.

This drama show will help teachers of English perhaps to integrate language skills in the classroom due to large class sizes, heterogeneous students, and the duration of the period.

Hence, language instruction demands various techniques for the integration of language teaching that makes learning more interesting.

Speaking to newsmen during the drama show in Accra “The drama today attempts to offer the techniques of drama in the teaching of language skills at junior high school level for schools in Accra and In general, it exhibits how dramatic techniques can be integrated in teaching of language skills.

In the teaching context, the drama involves and stimulates the feelings and visualization of the learners, providing them with various stimuli and elevating their learning” said the manager of All is Well manager Paa Kwesi Owusu.

SOURCE FRANK OWUSU OBIMPEH