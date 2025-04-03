Ajumako Bisease Youth Urge Family Heads To Unite For Development

Residents of Ajumako Bisease, a farming settlement in the Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam District of the Central Region, have asked Traditional rulers and family heads to give peace a chance for the expected developments in the area.

Osabarima Damfo Baa VII and the area’s youth made the call at a press conference.

Osabarima Damfo Baa VII reaffirmed his commitment as the chief of Ajumako Bisease and urged his subjects, home and abroad, to support his agenda for the town’s development.

The chief debunked allegations of insubordination, corruption, and vindictive leadership, which some disgruntled family heads levelled against him.

Osabarima Damfo Baa VII also denied rumours of his destoolment by the disgruntled family heads, assuring that he remains Ajumako Bisease chief.

Osabarima Damfo Baa VII disclosed that the palace’s Black Stool had gone missing after some family heads and youth broke into the palace and attempted to dethrone him.

The spokesperson for the Ajumako Bisease youth, Kofi Mensah Abrompah, disclosed that the town lacked infrastructural developments.

He said the community has greater expectations that with the elevation of their Member of Parliament, Dr. Cassiel Ato Baa Forson, the government will fix the bad roads and complete abandoned projects in due time.

Kofi Mensah Abrompah bemoaned chieftaincy disputes in the area, adding that such incidents hinder development.

He appealed to the traditional rulers to unite for development and be role models for the youth.

Kofi Mensah Abrompah pleaded with Osabarima Damfo Baa VII to prove his innocence by submitting himself to accountability. He said the chief’s accusers would stop agitating for his removal from office if he could demonstrate fairness.

The open forum and media encounter nearly ended abruptly when some individuals were prevented from asking sensitive questions, and the rains set in.

Some of the questions had to do with why the majority of the 27 family heads in the area chose not to be present at the press conference, accountability from Osabarima Damfo Baa VII, and the presence of bodyguards of the chief.

It would be recalled that some 27 family heads and nine chiefs of the area, last week, held a press conference and performed rituals to announce the destoolment of Osabarima Damfo Baa VII for disobeying lawful authority, disrespecting the Ajumako Bisease people, engaging in corrupt practices, and victimising dissenting voices. The family heads subsequently locked up the gate to the palace and decorated it with red strips of cloth to signify their level of anger. However, Osabarima Damfo Baa VII has since returned to the palace, calling the kingmakers’ bluff.

Some Ajumako Bisease residents granted our news team an interview and appealed to the feuding factions to reconcile and promote peace and development.