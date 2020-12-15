Mr Ransford Nyarko, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam, who allegedly led some people to assault a police officer on duty at Ochiso near Ajumako on Saturday, has been granted police enquiry bail with one surety.

The Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Irene Serwaah Oppong, Regional Police Public Relations Officer, told the Ghana News Agency that the DCE was expected to report at the Central Regional Police Command on Tuesday, December 15, at 1000 hours.

She said General/Cpl Frank Mensah of the Ochiso Police Station was mercilessly assaulted by the people connected to the DCE in the presence of two Community Police Assistants who were on duty with him.

DSP Oppong said the incident happened when G/Cpl Mensah arrested one Cosmos who assaulted a young man in the community, after taking the statement of the complainant and had issued a medical form for the victim to be sent to the hospital.

Shortly after, a man on a motor bike arrived at the Police Charge Office and handed over a phone to G/Cpl Mensah and requested him to speak to a caller on the phone, which he obliged.

He later handed the phone back when the caller verbally abused him, describing the action the police officer took as “utter nonsense”.

In no time, two vehicles pulled up at the station with eight occupants, led by Mr Nyarko, and they pounced on the officer and assaulted him.