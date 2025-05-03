Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam DCE Vows Crackdown on Absenteeism

Andrews Kojo Doodo, the newly confirmed District Chief Executive (DCE) for Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam in Ghana’s Central Region, has issued a stern directive to staff at the District Assembly, warning of strict consequences for absenteeism and underperformance.

During his inaugural address, Doodo emphasized that employees who fail to report to work regularly will face salary suspensions, with funds reclaimed for government coffers. “No one will receive salaries while idle. Government resources must not be wasted,” he declared, instructing the Coordinating Director to collaborate with human resources to enforce the measure.

Doodo, who pledged to revitalize the district’s infrastructure and social services, criticized the alleged neglect of the area under the previous New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration. He outlined health, education, and agriculture as focal points, describing farming as the “backbone of Ghana’s economy” and vowing to modernize the sector. On education, he expressed concern over poor Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) results, promising partnerships with school heads to elevate academic standards.

The DCE also committed to collaborating with Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam’s Member of Parliament, Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, to advance development projects. However, assembly staff used an open forum to highlight longstanding challenges, including the lack of transportation and year-end incentives. Many appealed for a staff bus to ease commutes, citing difficulties under the previous DCE.

Doodo’s tough stance reflects growing pressure on local governments to improve accountability amid public frustration over service delivery. His approach prioritizing discipline while addressing systemic gaps highlights the delicate balance required in public sector leadership. While salary embargoes may deter absenteeism, critics argue that systemic issues like inadequate resources and staff welfare must also be addressed to sustain productivity.

The emphasis on agriculture and education aligns with national development goals, though success will depend on securing funding and fostering stakeholder cooperation. As Ghana’s districts grapple with limited budgets, Doodo’s tenure will test whether stringent oversight, paired with targeted investments, can translate rhetoric into tangible progress for communities.