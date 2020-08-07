Nana Oppong Kyekyeku IV, Chief of Akaa, a farming community in the Jasikan District has declared the readiness of the people to support stakeholders to fight the novel coronavirus disease.

He said the community would rally behind the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), the Ghana Health Service (GHS) and other key frontline organisations in the fight to help minimise the spread of the virus in the District.

The traditional ruler who revealed this when the District’s NCCE held phase three of COVID-19 public education and sensitisation programme in the community said the people would continue to ensure total compliance in respect of all safety protocols to contain the virus.

He said there was a need to maintain good environmental governance practices such as proper disposal of personal protective equipment (PPEs.

Nana Kyekyeku called for the education of women and children especially on how to segregate waste in the period since that could help to spread the disease.

The third phase of the education is focused on engaging the citizenry on good environmental governance practices necessary to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

It is intended to increase citizens’ awareness on the role of duty bearers in planning, implementation, monitoring and evaluation of development projects under the Accountability, Rule of Law and Anti-corruption Programme (ARAP).

The Commission is required to campaign, advocate and lobby for increased accountability and a reduction in corruption in Ghana under the Programme.

Mr Stephen Mensah, Jasikan District Director of NCCE encouraged the citizenry to wear their masks at all times once they stepped out of their homes and extend the education to the people.

He commended the government and the European Union (EU) for their support in the fight against the virus and containing the spread of the disease.

Final year students in Junior High Schools, Faith-based organisations, hairdressers, seamstresses, garages and Persons with Disability (PWDs) benefitted from the third phase of the education.

Mr Mensah said the programme was extended to specific groups to re-emphasise the strict compliance with safety protocols and the need to act as “peer-ambassadors” in their communities.