Akan NDC Constituency votes to elect 40 Ward Coordinators

Some 1,000 voters are expected to vote to elect 40 Ward Coordinators for the Akan Constituency of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) kickstarting Saturday.

The election is expected to end on Tuesday, February 7.

Mr Emmanuel Klu, the Director of Election disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), in an interview at Kadjebi in the Oti Region.

He said in NDC each electoral area served as a Ward and that the Ward Coordinators served as a Liaison Officer between the branches and the Constituency.

Mr Klu said they also co-ordinate all activities of the branches within their wards and forward same to the Constituency for action. He said they ensure there is peace, tranquility and maximize votes for the party.

The Director of Election advised the voters to avoid acrimony, rancour and vote for the right candidates to enable them wrestle power from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in 2024.