Akatsavakpor Basic School construction project begins

Construction works have commenced on some infrastructure projects for the Akatsavakpor Basic School near Klikor in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta region.

The project comprises a Teachers’ Common Room, ICT Centre, and a library.

In addition, a mechanized borehole and a modern washroom would also be provided for the school.

The project, estimated to cost GH¢ 140, 000. 00, is expected to be completed by the middle of the year.

A recent visit by the GNA to the school showed that work was in progress with workers busily going about their duties to ensure the project was delivered on time.

Torgbi Korkudjaah-Boafo Tamakloe II, Dufia of Kpordoave and the divisional Chief of the Klikor traditional area who lobbied for the project, was personally on site to motivate and encourage the contractor and workers to speed up work to meet the project’s timeline.

Interacting with the GNA, the traditional ruler and businessman expressed satisfaction for the progress of work done so far.

He commended Prestodea Care Foundation, the Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) funding the project and its founder, Dr Samuel Peprah, for sticking to their promise of ensuring that the school got a facelift for a better outlook.

Torgbi Tamakloe hoped that the project, when completed, would improve teaching and learning outcomes in the school.

The traditional ruler hinted that the next plan on his agenda was to source for funding to construct a Teachers Residential accommodation to house teachers, most of whom reside outside of the Kpordoave community, hindering Pupil-Teacher interaction after school hours, which also made it difficult for the children to seek help in doing their homework.

He appealed to the community to lend their support in terms of communal labour towards the project’s successful completion.

The traditional ruler further called on benevolent organizations and all well-meaning individuals to support efforts aimed at improving education delivery especially in the hard-to-reach parts of the country.