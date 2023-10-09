Akatsi All Stars FC Supporters Union Congratulate Kurt Okraku

Akatsi All Stars FC Supporters Union in the Akatsi South Municipality of the Volta region has congratulated Mr. Edwin Simon Kurt Okraku for maintaining his slot as President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

His re-election would enable him to rule the football fraternity for the next four years.

Mr. Japheth Festus Gbede, the Public Relations Officer of the Union, in a release copied to the Ghana News Agency, said Mr Okraku’s re-election was a recognition of his unwavering commitment to the growth and development of football in Ghana.

It also stated that “Mr Okraku demonstrated exceptional leadership qualities since his assumption of office as GFA President.”

The release further noted that the transparency and accountability in the administration of football in Ghana is commendable.

The supporters Union also pledged to support the administration of Mr Kurt to consolidate his achievements as well as carry the Ghana Football Association to greater heights.

“We believe that he will continue to work diligently to ensure that football is developed in all regions.”

Mr. Kurt Simon Edwin Okraku pulled 117 votes representing 98.3 per cent out of 120 votes cast to retain the GFA Presidential seat.

Some other elected members of the Executive Council include Frederick Acheampong, Nana Oduro Sarfo, Dr Randy Abbey, James Kwesi Appiah, and Kingsley Osei Bonsu.

Dr Gifty Oware-Mensah was elected to represent women’s football, whilst Mr Mark Addo, Gideon Fosu, and Eugene Nobel Ampon Noel were also elected to serve on the Division One League Executive Council Board.

The election was held at the Global Dreams Hotel in Tamale on Thursday, October 5.