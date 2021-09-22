Akatsi All Stars FC to receive a financial boost – MP

Mr Bernard Ahiafor, Member of Parliament(MP) of Akatsi South, has disclosed that they are ready to provide financial support to Akatsi All Stars FC, the newly promoted team from his constituency to have a successful campaign in the Division One League.

He said the financial boost would go a long way to have a positive impact on youth development and sports.

Mr. Ahiafor stressed that they were keeping a keen eye on moving the team to higher heights as far as football was concerned.

“Our vision is to help the team to perform to a higher Division, so myself and the other patrons have decided to release a cash amount of Ghc 100.000 before the end of this month to the team to prepare them adequately for the task ahead,” he said.

“Today, all our pledges before the just ended Second Division would be fulfilled. We are giving the team GHC 35,000.00 for qualifying into the first Division stage,” he added.

Mr. Ahiafor made the revelation during an engagement with the club in his residency at Atidzive in the Akatsi South Municipality of the Volta region on Sunday, September 19.

The meeting was organised by the team patrons to congratulate the entire management team and all players of the club for their spectacular performances in the just ended Division Two Competition which gained them the first-ever qualification to play the first Division of Ghanaian football.

Togbe Dorgloh Anumah VI, President of Avenor Traditional Council who is also one of the patrons of the club, on his part, congratulated the players and the management team for their hard

work.

“It is our hope that we see you one day play the premier division in Ghana,” he said.

A citation on behalf of the Avenor Traditional Council was presented to the team.

The encounter was also used to display the trophy won by the team to the MP, Chiefs, and the patrons.

Mr. J. Y Horgle, businessman and a patron, tasked the team to remain united.

Akatsi All Stars FC beat Ho based ‘Home Stars FC’ on penalties at the Ho sports stadium to gain qualification into the first division league.