Akatsi All Stars Supporters Union Elects New Executives

The Akatsi All Stars Supporters Union has successfully conducted its elections to elect new executives to steer the affairs of the Association. The union, which is made up of fans and supporters of the Akatsi All Stars Football Club, held the elections at a well-attended meeting yesterday, Sunday, 10th September 2023.

The union, which is comprised of loyal fans and supporters of the Akatsi All Stars football club, aims to ensure the success of the club by mobilizing resources and support from the community.

The new executives, who were duly elected and sworn into office at the meeting, are expected to bring their experience, skills, and expertise to bear in the running of the union. The executives, led by Abdulai Apedo( AGBEYSCO ) as the Chairman, pledged to work hard to promote the interests of the union and the football club.

The newly elected executives are expected to bring a renewed energy and commitment to the union’s activities. They will work closely with the players, coaches, and management of the Akatsi All Stars football club to promote the development of the club and its achievements on and off the field.

The new leadership also comprises hardworking individuals who are passionate about the club’s success and are expected to be committed to building a strong and sustainable support system for the club and fostering a positive spirit of camaraderie among fans and supporters.

The Akatsi All Stars Supporters Union is one of the most vibrant supporters groups in the region, and the new executives are expected to build on the successes of their predecessors.

The Chairman of the football club, Mr. Solo Adotevi urges both the football club and the Supporters Union to unite and work together for the betterment of the team. He emphasizes that a strong and harmonious relationship between the two organizations can have a positive impact on the performance of the team and can help achieve the common goal of success.

The Chairman also urges both sides to put aside any past grievances and misunderstandings and move forward with a shared vision.

He believes that open communication, mutual respect, and cooperation will be the key to success.

In conclusion ,Mr. Anthony Solo Anthony Adotevi who graced the occasion indicated that, unity is a significant step towards building a strong and successful football club. It is essential that both the football club and the Supporters Union come together, work collaboratively, and support each other to achieve their common objectives.