Akatsi Municipal Hospital records Zero Maternal deaths, increase childbirth  

The Akatsi Municipal Hospital in the Volta Region has recorded zero maternal death in 2021, compared with one in 2020.

Except for the case recorded in 2020, the hospital has since 2017 seen no maternal mortality.

This was announced during the annual health review programme organised by the Akatsi South Municipal Health Directorate.

The hospital also recorded a total of 1,458 child deliveries in 2021, representing a 10.2 per cent increase, compared to 1,323 in 2020.

Out of the figures, 982 of the deliveries went through the normal process in 2021, representing 1.2 per cent from 970 in 2020.

Also, there was a 34.9 per cent increase in Caesarian Section (CS) in 2021 with 475 cases against 352 in 2020.

However, antenatal attendance fell by 1.5 per cent to 6,121 in 2020 compared to 6663 in 2019.

Dr Karikari Bonsu, Medical Superintendent of the hospital, said the hospital would continue to offer quality service delivery to the general public.

He called for collaboration and assistance from residents and authorities towards effective and efficient healthcare delivery.