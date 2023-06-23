Akatsi Murder: ACOYOG calls for immediate arrest

Members of Akatsi Community Youth Group (ACOYOG), an Akatsi based youth group, are calling for swift arrest and prosecution of the killers of Mr Mandela Zanu, a commercial motor rider and mobile money vendor who was shot and killed on Tuesday, June 20.

“Our blood runs cold for waking up to another murder case in our dear Municipality. We think that enough is enough,” they said.

The group, in a statement signed by Mr Francis Bedzo, the Executive Director, said there was a cause for worry which should compel authorities to smoke out such miscreants and deal with them according to the law without any further delay.

“It is high time we charge the police command to rise and discharge their responsibilities as demanded of them by law. They must protect us and nothing but just that.”

The group further lamented that there were so many unresolved murder cases and have since charged the police to treat the recent case with the urgency it deserved.

“ACOYOG acknowledges the role of the traditional leadership as stated in the Constitution of Ghana. Our chiefs should not fail us in this discourse.”

The group has since appealed to the chiefs to see their benefit fully in combating crime in the area.

Akatsi has been noted in recent times for recording high criminal cases including robbery and murder.

However, the Avenor Traditional Council would on Friday, June 23, held a press briefing on the recent disturbances in the area.

