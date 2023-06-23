Akatsi Murder : Youth Parliament to demonstrate

The leadership of the Akatsi South Youth Parliament, under the National Youth Authority (NYA) has slated Monday, June 26 to embark on a peaceful demonstration to register their displeasure about some crime related disturbances in the area.

The move follows a recent shooting and robbery incident that claimed the life of Mr Mandela Zanu, a popular commercial motor rider who also owned a Momo business centre.

At an emergency meeting held on Thursday, June 22, 2023, the House resolved to express their wrath on the robbery attacks and serial killings of the youth, including the recent incident that happened on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at about 1900 hours at Akatsi.

“The House wishes to inform and invite the public to the peaceful protest march which shall take place on Monday, June 26.”

“I wish to notify the public that the house has resolved to demonstrate through the principal streets of Akatsi South to register its displeasure about the frequent armed robbery attacks and serial killings of our youth,” the statement further read.

Mr Daniel Amuzu Kale, the Youth Parliament Speaker for Akatsi South, who signed the statement, also revealed that the march would commence from the Astaco road to the Municipal Hospital where a petition would also be presented to the Municipal Executive before moving to the Akatsi RC park for briefing.

They have also been calls from other groups and some notable individuals for security reinforcement to apprehend and prosecute those who would be found culpable.