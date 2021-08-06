Akatsi No 1 Basic School 2000 year group supports alma mater

The 2000 Year Group of the Akatsi No 1 Basic School Old Students Association has donated some teaching and learning materials to the school.

The move would enhance efforts to enrol more pupils at the Kindergarten (KG) level.

Mr Francis Bedzo, leader of the group, during the presentation, encouraged parents to send their wards to the school for quality education to create a bright future for them.

The items include sets of KG round table, wheelbarrows, small leg plastic chairs, packets of Teaching and Learning Materials (TLM), cutlasses, brooms, KG’s stationery sets, and others.

He said even though the school had encountered some challenges in previous years, it had produced responsible citizens, who are occupying better positions in their respective fields of work.

“We have gone through this gate with all the challenges we faced regarding infrastructure and others to become great people in society.”

“It was just a Junior High School in our time but thank God they have KG and Primary attached for a complete basic educational status,” he added.

Mr Bedzo also appealed to all past students and other donor agencies to support the school for quality education.

Mr Raymond Atsu Nukpor, Organiser of the 2000 year group, also called on the government to provide the school with a modern KG block.

Mrs Patience Yaa Duho, the headmistress of the school, thanked the 2000 year group for their support, saying more should come their way in the days ahead.

She acknowledged the old students for their contribution to the growth of the school and promised to ensure the items were put to good use.

Mr Godwin Gotah, the Circuit Supervisor for Akatsi circuit A, who witnessed the donation, expressed appreciation to the group.

Currently, the new KG level has a total population of seven pupils.