Akatsi North Assembly supports PWDs

The Department of Social Welfare of the Akatsi North District Assembly in the Volta Region has provided financial assistance to Persons with Disability (PWDs) in the district to undergo various tertiary and apprenticeship programmes.

A total of eight beneficiaries comprising four female apprentices, two males, a female tertiary student, and a basic school student who were selected from the district.

Mr Isaac Masemba Abanga, the District Social Welfare and Community Development Officer for Akatsi North, stated that they shortlisted the applicants to eight according to the guidelines under the Persons With Disabilities Fund management to enable them to have access to quality education and good training.

He however revealed that the move by the government was in existence since the inception of the Assembly in 2012 where several beneficiaries have been presented with machines such as sewing machines, fridges, and other items to aid their source of livelihood.

Mr Abanga further indicated that the funds would be paid directly into the beneficiary’s school accounts as well as paid directly to the master craftsmen and women on the part of the apprentices.

Mr Simon Peter Ofosu, the District Chief Executive for Akatsi North, making the presentation at a short ceremony, said the Disability Fund Support Programme was one of the social intervention programmes dear to the heart of the President of Ghana, and that sought to boost the socio-economic life of the disabled.

Mr Simon Ofosu explained that the Nana Addo-led government would continue to put in the needed resources in making the living conditions of the disabled a better one.

“Government through the Social Welfare Department has provided a variety of items and machines to PWDs in my area, and more of such items will be delivered to other disables who are yet to benefit.”

Mr Simon Ofosu further reminded the beneficiaries that the donations were to assist them to serve as motivation to feed themselves and to offer their best regardless of their present status, as well as improving their total well-being.

He, therefore, tasked the beneficiaries to prepare their minds to offer their best wherever they find themselves.

“The assembly is also supporting PWDs from the area who are in special schools. So those who are reluctant to approach the Social Welfare Department must make sure they register for any future package,” he added.

Mrs Patience Amoah, a hairdresser and an apprentice trainer, on her part, called for total support for PWDs who are interested in venturing into vocational training.

Faustina Lartey, an apprentice, and a beneficiary who interacted with the Ghana News Agency, expressed gratitude to the DCE, the Social Welfare Department and the Assembly for the gesture and pledged on behalf of the other beneficiaries to ensure they meet the expected outcome