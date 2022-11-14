Akatsi North chiefs pledge support towards District’s development

Traditional leaders in the Akatsi North District have pledged support to efforts by Mr Simon Peter Kofi Ofosu, the District Chief Executive (DCE) to develop the rural district.

They said support was critical to bringing development projects to serve the needs of residents of the 125 communities in the 12 electoral areas under the six traditional areas in the agriculture-dependent district.

The delegation of chiefs and queens, including Torgbui Nyamekor Glakpe V, Torgbui Addogo Agbalekpor IV and Torgbui Dzidenu Zoglo III, Paramount Chiefs of Ave Dakpa, Tagba and Ave Dzadzepe Traditional Areas respectively, made the pledge when they paid a courtesy call on Mr Ofosu to among others, congratulate him upon assumption of office earlier this year as the DCE.

Speaking through their Secretary and Spokesman, Dumega Mac-Solo Dziwornu Ziddah, the chiefs and queens expressed their delight for the appointment of Mr Ofosu by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his subsequent confirmation by Assembly members to serve the district.

“We pledge our unflinching support in your quest to bring development to the district,” they said.

Mr Ofosu, the DCE, expressed gratitude and joy for the visit and assured the traditional rulers of his commitment to work hand in hand with them in all spheres, seek their counsel and that of other stakeholders, including the youth to bring the needed socio-economic development to his people.

He touched on ongoing development projects in the district notably, the Agenda 111 hospital project which he expected to be completed on schedule “considering the speed with which the contractor is working,” embankment of Coastal Development Authority (CODA) culverts on the Ave Xevi to Ave Metsrikasa U-turn road and the preparatory works to open the District Central Market at Ave Dakpa to boost economic activities in the thoroughly border district.