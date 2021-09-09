Akatsi North DCE advocates for welfare of assembly members

Dr Prince Sodoke Amuzu, District Chief Executive (DCE) for Akatsi North, has called for an improved welfare package for assembly members to better serve as development agents in their respective electoral areas.

Currently, assembly members who constitute the fulcrum of a District Assembly are only offered motorbikes for mobility and no monthly salary but an allowance during Assembly sittings.

Some assembly members apart from the responsibilities the Local Government Act 2016 (Act 936) spells out for them such as maintaining close contact with their electoral area, consulting electorates on issues to be discussed in the Assembly and collating their views, opinions, and proposals, still have to commit their resources to solve problems of their electorates.

Dr Amuzu speaking during a presentation of 18 Supreme Star motorbikes to the members, underscored the relevance of members of District Assemblies in Ghana in enhancing accountability, transparency and good governance at the local level saying, it was about time the country started conversation on their welfare issues to ensure efficiency.

The DCE who commended the government for the motorbikes citing the time of arrival which he said was timelier than previous years where they came when assembly members were almost done with their tenure, said there was the need for members to be treated equally as other representatives of the people.

“In a record of two or so years, we have two motorbikes for members considering the fact that there was a similar distribution here in June 2019. I’ll say the timing for this distribution is better than before when the motorbikes could be said to be ex gratia payments, because they were given almost at the end of the tenure. We’ll still appeal that the distribution is done earlier to help them in their work.

“While we consider the election of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs), we must also be thinking about the welfare of assembly members. The Members of Parliament are paid monthly and so are MMDCEs. The work of an assembly member is difficult and giving them a monthly salary will help them to better represent and serve the interest of the local citizens at the Assembly.”

Mr Patrick Kwame Ahiabu, Presiding Member for Akatsi North District Assembly on behalf of colleague members, thanked the government and National Association of Local Authorities for the motorbikes, and appealed that procurement of jungle motorbikes be considered in future for use by members in rural districts.

“We don’t have an office, our office is within ourselves and without mobility, it becomes very difficult to work. The motorbikes thus, have come at a crucial time when we need it best. We promise to use them for their intended purpose.

We appeal that in future, not this similar one but provisions be made for a more appropriate motorbike for those of us in rural districts like Akatsi North, where the roads are bad and cars don’t go, to enable us to reach our people.”