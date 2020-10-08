Dr Prince Sodoke Amuzu, District Chief Executive (DCE) for Akatsi North, has appealed to teachers in the District to support the fight against teenage pregnancy.

The 2019 and 2018 Ghana Health Service District Ranking of teenage pregnancy put Akatsi North District in the first position in teenage pregnancy prevalence in the Volta Region.

Addressing a durbar of teachers at Ave-Dakpa to mark the 2020 Teachers Day, Dr Sodoke acknowledged the hard work, dedication, teamwork and commitment to duty, which the teachers exhibited resulting in improved academic performance in the District, but said they needed to do more.

“The secret of the success story of Akatsi North has to do with our togetherness. Academic performance has improved over the years and we have many schools recording hundred per cent passes during their final examination.

“We have also not recorded any COVID-19 case in our District since the outbreak and it’s because everybody, including chiefs, teachers and assembly members came on board to support the fight.”

“We’re doing well, but when it comes to teenage pregnancy, we’re not. So, I’m appealing to you to talk to the girls because they listen to you better. You’re their role models.”

The awards ceremony and teachers durbar held on the theme, “Teacher Leadership in Developing Crisis Education Responses”, saw presentation of awards and citations to teachers, educational workers and schools that distinguished themselves in the 2019/2020 academic year.

Madam Paulina Slyn Eworde, District Director of Education in her address, congratulated the awardees saying, they went through vigorous interviews and work inspections to emerge winners.

She said the District, created seven years ago, was doing pretty well and thanked Dr Amuzu, the DCE and Mr Peter Nortsu-Kotoe, the Member of Parliament of the area for their support over the years.

“By deeds of hard work, 60 per cent of our BECE graduates secure admission into second cycle institutions in the country, since the creation of the District. This is an indication that though the District is young, it has a very bright future.”

The Akatsi North chapter of the Teachers’ Day celebration was initiated some three years ago with the objective to motivate teachers to give off their best for improved academic performance.