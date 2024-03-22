Akatsi North DISEC Puts The Breaks On Delademi Festival

Source: Michael Foli Jackidy

The people of Ave-Dakpa in the Akatsi North District of the Volta Region are once again gearing up for this year’s easter celebration that will bring together folks from all walks of life. They use annual events to strengthen family reunions, reconnect with old friends, and make new ones. The occasion also allows the celebrants to contribute their quota to support the infrastructural and economic development of their community.

Christian celebrations, funeral rites, apprenticeship graduation, and traditional customary rites usually form part of the phenomenon.

However, in the latest twist of happenings, the Akatsi North District Security Council (DISEC), has called for a ban on all activities concerning a certain Delademi Festival during the easter celebration. According to the DISEC, any actions contrary would be punishable by law.

The DISEC also referred to a court document injuncting the celebration of the Ameshikpe festival and urged the organizers and the public to be law-abiding.

The Ketu North District Chief Executive, Mr. Simon Peter Kofi Ofosu, said the decision came after a thorough evaluation of the Police Permits and Easter event planning of Ave-Dakpa by the District Security Council(DISEC) of which he is the chairman.

The DCE emphasized the prohibition of the celebration of Delademi and any other unauthorised festivals at Ave-Dakpa until further. Mr. Fosu said this in a press release issued and signed by him.

The press statement, sighted by News Ghana, reads as follows:

“Upon critical review of the application for police permit with reference no. AD2024/AFPC/422/VOL.2/1 and the circumstances surrounding the organisation and celebration of some easter festivities at Ave Dakpa, DISEC has directed the following:

A ban on the celebration of Delademi and any other festival at Ave Dakpa till further notice.

However, the normal Christian celebrations, funeral rites, apprenticeship graduations, and Traditional Customary rites are permitted. DISEC warns against the modification of these celebrations and gatherings into festivals/durbar.

DISEC wishes to remind the Ave-Dakpa community of an impending interim injunction against the celebration of the Ameshikpe festival and strongly advised that the decision of the court be respected.

We kindly request the cooperation and understanding of all community members during this period. The peace of Ave-Dakpa and the entire district is of utmost importance and we need all of you on board to develop in a peaceful environment.

Please ensure to comply with these directives

Thank you for your cooperation”