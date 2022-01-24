Akatsi North gets new DCE nominee

President Nana Addo Danquah Akuffo Addo, has nominated Mr Simon Peter Ofosu to serve as the District Chief Executive for Akatsi North if confirmed by the Assembly.

His nomination comes after several attempts by the Assembly to confirm some other two persons nominated earlier by the President proved futile.

They include Mr Prosper Patu and Mr Paul Agbeshi Ayrah.

In a letter dated January 18, and signed by Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister, it stated, “His Excellency the President of the Republic of Ghana in accordance with Article 243(1) of the 1992 Constitution and Section 20 of the Local Governance Act, 2016 (Act 936) as amended, has nominated Ofosu Simon Peter as the District Chief Executive for Akatsi North District Assembly.”

The statement, which was also copied to the Akatsi North District Coordinating Director, directed the Assembly to liaise with the Electoral Commission to conduct the confirmation process of the nominee as required.

Mr Ofosu, a teacher by profession, holds a Master of Philosophy Degree in Development Studies, Master of Arts Degree in Human Resource Management, and Post Graduate Diploma in Education from the University of Cape Coast.

He was the 2020 Parliamentary Candidate for the New Patriotic Party in the Akatsi North Constituency, and he has held other political positions.

A date is yet to be fixed for the confirmation exercise.