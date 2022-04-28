Akatsi North MP, DCE donate 400 desks and office furniture to schools

Mr Peter Nortsu Kotoe, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Akatsi North, Volta Region, has reiterated his desire in eliminating the furniture deficit in schools within his constituency.

“Sometime now we have identified furniture deficit in our schools, and it has been our desire that we get enough to eliminate the situation where children would have to take tables from home to school,” he stated.

Mr Kotoe said this at the Akatsi North District Assembly premises where he presented 200 dual-desks, cupboards, office chairs, and library furniture to the District Education Directorate for onward distribution to some selected schools in the constituency.

The Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFUND) assisted in the purchase of the furniture.

Mr Kotoe expressed the hope that the presentation of the desks would help in the provision of quality education for the young ones, serving as the basis for development.

“For any district or constituency to develop, there is the need to improve the human resource development and we are pursuing that vigorously,” he said.

Mr Kotoe, who is also the Ranking Member of Parliament’s Education Committee, said he would continue to do his best to bridge the infrastructure gap and other challenges militating against quality education in the area.

Mr Peter Simon Ofosu, the District Chief Executive, who also presented 200 dual-desks on behalf of the Assembly, said the focus was to champion effective education delivery in the district.

He pledged to continue assisting the Education Directorate with other teaching and learning materials to aid quality education.

Mr Felix Confidence Agbovi, the District Administration and Finance officer, Ghana Education Service, who received the items, said they would help reduce the furniture challenges of the schools.

He expressed gratitude to the donors and promised to ensure that the furniture was maintained.

He appealed for more support from other benevolent individuals and institutions towards improving the standard of education in the area.