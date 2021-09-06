Akatsi North MP holds free eye screening exercise for constituents

Mr Peter Nortsu Kotoe, the Member of Parliament (MP) of Akatsi North in the Volta Region, has organised a four-day free eye screening exercise for his constituents.

The exercise, which received support from Lifetime Wells Vision, was in collaboration with Friends of Eye Centre, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) based in Tamale.

The four-day exercise was conducted in communities including Ave Xevi, Ave Dakpa, Agormor, Ave Dzalele, and its surrounding villages within the Akatsi North District.

The exercise, which was the first of its kind, saw residents converging at the screening centres with a total recorded attendance of 792 participants.

The beneficiaries were screened for various eye defects including cataracts and glaucoma.

A total of 878 participants were given medications, whilst 285 eyeglasses were issued for special purposes such as reading and sight.

The move, according to the organisers, would reduce the number of eye cases in the Constituency.

The Akatsi North legislator who doubles as the Minority Spokesperson on Parliament’s Education Committee, in an interaction with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after the exercise on Sunday, September 5, expressed appreciation to the Organisations for their continuous service to humanity.

He further entreated his constituents to ensure regular check-ups and exercise for good health.

Some beneficiaries, who expressed utmost excitement over the exercise, thanked the MP and the NGOs for the kind gesture.

They appealed for more of such programs to help them improve their health.

About 156 special cases involving cataracts and glaucoma have been booked for surgery.