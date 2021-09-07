Akatsi North MP presents streetlights to constituents

Mr Peter Nortsu Kotoe, Member of Parliament (MP) for Akatsi North Constituency in the Volta Region, has presented 120 pieces of LED-type streetlights to his constituents.

The gesture was in fulfillment of the MPs pledge to assist all the 12 electoral areas in his constituency with streetlights for enhancing visibility at night, and also to ensure a safe, sound, and secured environment for the people.

The items were distributed to all the assembly members after a short meeting with the MP at Ave- Kpeduhoe on Sunday, September 6.

Each electoral area received 10 pieces for onward fixing.

Mr Kotoe, in his address, appealed to the assembly members to continue the voluntary services they were providing to their communities.

He promised to continue offering support for self-help projects initiated by communities in the District.

Mr Patrick Kwame Ahiabu, the Presiding Member (PM) of the Akatsi North District assembly who received the items on behalf of the assembly members, thanked the MP for his continuous support to the various electoral areas.

He also appealed to the MP to liaise with the District Chief Executive (DCE) for the area to lobby for the rehabilitation of some deplorable roads in the District.