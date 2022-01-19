Akatsi North MP supports 60 tertiary students in his Constituency

Mr Peter Nortsu Kotoe, the Member of Parliament for Akatsi North Constituency in the Volta Region, has financially supported some 60 tertiary students from his Constituency.

He disbursed a total amount of Gh¢138,689.00 for the settlement of their various school fees among the beneficiaries.

Mr Kotoe exhibited his commitment towards ensuring a high standard of education for his Constituents and beyond in a short engagement, which was held at the Akatsi North District Assembly hall.

He appealed to the beneficiaries to make good use of the opportunity given them, “and study hard in your various disciplines so you come back to help develop the area.”

Mr Kotoe, who is also a ranking Member of Parliament’s Committee on Education, revealed that he started the initiative in 2013 when he first entered Parliament.

“I have been paying the full fees of all applicants or beneficiaries from entry level to the final year across the various Colleges of Education and Universities in the country,” he said.

He also revealed there were several other applications under consideration and that he would reach out to all in due course.

“For the next academic year, we would be focusing more on applicants, who will be studying Medicine, Law, and Pharmacy,” he added.

Mr Kotoe added that the initiative was contributing tremendously to the development of the area, most especially, their human resources.