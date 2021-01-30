The Akatsi South Municipal Police Command has arrested more than 16 persons for flouting the COVID-19 pandemic safety protocols.

The offenders, including 11 males and five females, were arrested for non-wearing of nose masks.

They were arrested at the Akatsi main market during a special operation by the Ghana Police Service to help prevent the spread of the virus.

Chief Superintendent, Mr Joseph Atsu Dzineku, the Akatsi South Municipal Police Commander, speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said the operation was to enforce the President’s directive on COVID-19.

The offenders, most of whom are youths between the ages of 20 and 25, were later granted Police enquiry bail.

Mr Dzineku said the Police would continue to enforce the directives since the virus was no respecter of persons.

He warned that people, who violated the protocols, would be arrested and prosecuted to serve as a deterrent to others.

“Our food vendors and members of the general public must be on the lookout for us, we will descend heavily on them if they keep ignoring these directives,” he said.