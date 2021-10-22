Akatsi Police nabs 25-year-old Imposter at Dzogadze

A 25-year-old imposter, Noah Donkor is in the grips of the Akatsi South Police command for posing as a police officer.

Chief Superintendent of Police, Mr Joseph Atsu Dzineku who briefed the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on Friday, said the suspect, who claimed to be a police officer and stationed at Abor but residing at Akatsi was arrested after the Police gathered enough intelligence on some dubious activities of the suspect.

He said the suspect was spotted on social media wearing police uniform and in other instances, verbally informing people of assisting them to get recruitment into the Police Service.

He said the suspect was arrested on October 12 in his room at Dzogadze, a community within Akatsi South and arraigned before a Sogakope Circuit court on October 18, where he was remanded into Police custody.

Chief Superintendent Dzineku stated that a search in accused person’s room indicated that he was holding different passport photographs of persons believed to be victims of the act.

Another item the Police found in his room were documents bearing police letterheads and some police accoutrements.

Mr Dzineku also cautioned members of the public to remain vigilant for these acts.

Prosecutor, Inspector Joseph Ajongba, told the GNA a charge of possessing Police accoutrements was levelled against the accused and he will reappear on November 2.