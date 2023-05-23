Akatsi RC Basic school wins National Brain Battle contest

A total of 50 foreign-type Mono desks have been donated to the Akatsi RC basic school at Akatsi South in the Volta Region.

The donors, known as ‘Hands Back furniture,’ from Kumasi, fulfilled their pledge as the school emerged winners of the National ‘Brain Battle Quiz Science Project,’ which was held last year with the school carrying a project using recycling water sachet rubbers into tarpaulins.

Madam Alice Dzifa Gligui-Denueme, the Volta and Oti Regional Director of the Catholic Education Unit, who presented the items on behalf of the donors, commended the school for their excellent scientific knowledge exhibition.

Other prizes received by the school included a trophy, a cash amount of Ghc 10,000.00, and a Scholarship package for three pupils to study in Canada.

Mrs Gladys Seshime-Adotevi, headteacher of the school, who received the items on behalf of the school’s management, expressed appreciation to the donors and organisers of the event.

Mr Karim Ayaana Umar, the Akatsi South Municipal Director of Education in a speech, congratulated the students, who took part in the Quiz.

He urged the current students to learn more and do better than what the past students had done so they could lift high the banner of the Catholic Education system.

The competition, even though it was keenly contested, saw Akatsi RC basic school crowned as the winner for the first time in that category in the history of the school.

The school had also won so many awards in past years which included the inter-circuit and zonal choral music, circuit quiz, and circuit debate, among others.

However, the challenges confronting the school the GNA learnt, included the lack of furniture, computers, science laboratory, teaching and learning resources, and others.