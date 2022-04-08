Akatsi South: Assembly member to revive spirit of communal labour

Mr Wonder Gatepe, the Assembly member for Shell Tobacco Electoral area in the Akatsi South Municipality of the Volta Region, has pledged to revive the spirit of communal labour among members in his community.

This, he said, would make his area free of filth and prevent any outbreak of disease in future.

Mr Gatepe, who was also a youth activist, explained that the days of engaging community members on sanitation activities were slowly diminishing, “and it is our duty to revive this spirit of working together on good sanitation practices so we can keep our environment clean and healthy.”

He disclosed his outfit had initiated the move together with his unit committee members, and some elders as well as some good citizens from his electoral area, one of the highly populated areas within the Municipality.

The exercise, which received assistance from Akatsi Branch of Lions Club and Zoomlion, saw progress of clean-up activities in areas such as, Akatsi Accra Station, Akatsi Twime, Agortisime, Atorkorkope, Katapila and others.

“This move will be sustained, and we entreat other community members to do same in bringing sanity to our environment during this rainy season,” he said.

A visit to by the Ghana News Agency to some areas where the exercise was held, revealed some form of relief to residents living under unhygienic conditions.

Mr Foli Israel Horgle, a businessman who participated in one of the exercises at Akatsi Twime on Wednesday, April 6, called on members of the public to participate in the ongoing exercise.

Communal labour depicts a situation where members of a defined community jointly carry out an activity that is beneficial to the entire community.