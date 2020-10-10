The new office complex of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) for the Akatsi South District is nearing completion and would be ready by the end of the year.

Mr Leo Nelson Adzidogah, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Akatsi South, who made this known in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said the construction work was on schedule.

“The new DVLA building would be ready for use by the end of the year and will be commissioned as well,” he said.

Mr Adzidogah commended a philanthropist, who was working behind the scene for the presence of the new DVLA office in the District.

“Through the selfless effort of a friend, we would soon have this office in my District.”

Some transport union officials the GNA spoke to expressed excitement about the office.

They said the commissioning of the Authority’s office in the District would end the travel to Ho or Denu for the registration of vehicles and issuance of licenses.

It would also eliminate the activities of middlemen in the issuance of licenses and road worthiness certificates.

Mr Franklin Mishiwo, a commercial driver, said the struggles to renew or acquire new licenses would soon be over.