Mrs Akorfa Buabasa Asamoah, the Akatsi South District Electoral Officer, said the one-day exercise held on October 1 for new eligible voters, saw some 98 new voters entering the District’s electoral register.

She said those captured comprised 51 males and 47 females.

Mrs Asamoah also stated that her outfit did not encounter any challenge during the exercise and described it as “smooth and peaceful.”

She further disclosed that they have rectified the majority of missing names from the register. “We have restored almost all missing names.”

She further appealed to residents to have trust in the EC as they worked to serve the interest of the citizenry.